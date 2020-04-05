A Time for War

I AM is sending a message to all Caucasians to, "Prepare for War."



As the season of the Gentile closes I AM is calling on all Caucasian to render account for their action and inaction during their time and Season of reign. I AM, the God of Israel is calling on all Caucasians to give account for their mistreatment, actions and inaction towards his chosen people Israel whom most of them did not discern was the real children of Israel.



Please understand, that according to the Word of God written in the Bible in Genesis 10:1-5, only Caucasians are Gentiles, not everyone who is not a Jew. Because Caucasians were in their Time and Season to prosper, rule and reign many of them assumed themselves to be superior to other races of people and ethnicities. However, they fail to realize that a Season only lasts for a set moment in time. A tree bare fruit in its season, when a tree is not in its season a tree produces nothing.



Jesus our King said "Jerusalem shall be occupied by Gentiles/Caucasians until the Season of the Gentiles/Caucasians end. Now that the Season of Caucasians is closing those calling themselves Ashkenazi Jews who the scriptures reveal are really Gentiles from the bloodline of Noah's son Japhet and not Shem as they claim, are about to be violently evicted from the land of Shem, the Promised Land of Israel. This in anticipation of the return of the real children of Israel now that the true Israelites 400 years of Slavery which the true Israelites were sentenced to endure according to Genesis 15:12-14 have been fulfilled.





I AM is now ready to Judge the Caucasian race for what they have done to his wife and prized possession of Israel. I AM is responding to my petition to Him concerning the fulfillment of the promises written in his Word, to set Israel free from her captors and return Israel back to her own Promised Land and the punishment of Israel's captors now that her 400 years of slavery is expired.



So in summary, the message I AM is sending to the Caucasian, Arab and Heathen Nations is "Prepare for War," Get your weapons ready to fight, assemble your military to prepare to fight, I AM is Declaring War on you.