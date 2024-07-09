Biden Imports Voters to Win, Doc Says Prez in Tip Top Shape

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 9, 2024 - Dems working to keep federal elections open for non-citizens, plus Biden's doctor putting his reputation on the line--says Biden in tip-top shape.
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.