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Deep State Coup | Roger Stone and Stefan Molyneux
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69 views • September 07, 2020
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Roger Stone is a well-known political operative and pundit. A veteran of nine national presidential campaigns and has served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents. He is author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” as well as “The Clintons' War on Women,” “Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty” and “The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution.”
The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution: http://www.fdrurl.com/Making-of-the-President
Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty: http://www.fdrurl.com/bush-crime-family
The Clintons' War on Women: http://www.fdrurl.com/clintons-war-on-women
The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ: http://www.fdrurl.com/who-killed-kennedy
For more information from Roger Stone, go to: http://www.rogerstone.com
http://www.stonecoldtruth.com
http://www.stonezone.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Roger Stone is a well-known political operative and pundit. A veteran of nine national presidential campaigns and has served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents. He is author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” as well as “The Clintons' War on Women,” “Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty” and “The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution.”
The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution: http://www.fdrurl.com/Making-of-the-President
Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty: http://www.fdrurl.com/bush-crime-family
The Clintons' War on Women: http://www.fdrurl.com/clintons-war-on-women
The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ: http://www.fdrurl.com/who-killed-kennedy
For more information from Roger Stone, go to: http://www.rogerstone.com
http://www.stonecoldtruth.com
http://www.stonezone.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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