BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Samsung T5 Evo Unboxing and Review vs T7 Shield SPEED TEST Crystal Diskmark #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
26 views • 4 months ago

See the T5 here: https://amzn.to/4fuNMcx [amazon affiliate links] for SAMSUNG T5 EVO Portable SSD 8TB, USB 3.2 Gen 1 External Solid State SSD Drive

or 4tb Samsung T7 Shield here: https://amzn.to/3VS0VFD SAMSUNG T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD - 1050MB/s, Rugged, Water & Dust Resistant


In this video I unbox the T5 Evo 8tb drive and share with you the experience of opening up a brand new unit. Then I put this unit through a test in Crystal Disk Mark and then I test a filled up unit for read and write speeds. I found that the write speed slows down about 30% when it is filled up. Have also explained from experience when it fills up last 2tb you get slower speeds, other times you get about 460 megabytes a second. Then I put it head to head with T7 Evo doing a speed test and we find that is about twice as fast but doesn't have the 8 terabyte capacity this one is.


If you have the need for speed the unit you may want to get is the: https://amzn.to/3BIXTwp WD_BLACK 8TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD Officially Licensed Storage Expansion for PS5 Consoles, up to 7200MB/s, with heatsink. This is an internal drive and you would need to get enclosure for it, however you still hit the theoretical USB limits, because USB4 for example can do max 4 gigabytes a second or along those lines, and stand USB probabably not more than 1 gigabyte a second. So better to get the external Samsun T5 Evo, not to mention the lower price!


SPEED TESTS:

- 8:32 Speed test with drive not filled up

- 9:47 Crystal Diskmark with Drive Filled up with only 23 gigabytes free space

- 11:38 Speed test on the T7 Shield (4tb Samsung SSD) for comparison, not filled up


 However I have always had success with Samsung drives and prefer to keep my data on those.


Thanks for liking subscribing



- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


Youtube version: https://youtu.be/4zVMwklcIaY

Keywords
besttechelectronicshard drive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy