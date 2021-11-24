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What is the Mark of The Beast? The Bible Explains Itself. Bible Prophecy In Revelation
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82 views • November 24, 2021
Revelation 14:9 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,
Revelation 13:15-17
15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
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#666
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#ImageOfTheBeast
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#SDA
Revelation 13:15-17
15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Email your Contact Info for Our Newsletter:
[email protected]
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8X...
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#666
#MarkOfTheBeast
#ImageOfTheBeast
#SundayLaw
#SDA
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