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Joe Pinion: Nancy Pelosi's Kangaroo Court | Saturday Agenda
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100 views • August 01, 2021
Joe Pinion explains why Nancy Pelosi's January 6th Commission is not designed to get to the truth of what happened that day but is designed to demean Trump supporters - Via Newsmax's 'Saturday Agenda.'
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