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Earth's many NWO space fleets will not stop the asteroids because they are the ones sending them
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80 views • October 22, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021).
Earth's many NWO space fleets will not stop the asteroids because they are the ones sending them
The earth’s U.S. Navy space fleets and Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleets and the Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate (ICC) NWO globalist elites’ space fleets made up of various corporations and the Mars Defense Force space fleets and the Earth Defense Force space fleets and all the fallen angel alien space fleets and their nephilim & chimera alien offspring’s space fleets have the ability to move asteroids away from the earth. They can disintegrate the asteroids or move the asteroids or deflect the asteroids or open a wormhole portal to send it through to a different location or time, very easily. However, the earth’s space fleets that Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils have manufactured using their Illuminati Satanist nephilim descendant elites’ secret societies by tricking them by giving them crashed UFO technology and military space technology to fight the aliens, in exchange for millions of humans abducted for child sex slaves and human meat food and laboratory COVID-19 biological experiments and dissection experiments and cyborg industry and Mars planet mining slaves and Ceres planet Nazi cities’ prostitution brothels, are all manned by their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars. So, the earth’s space fleets are the ones who are trying to restore the Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim & chimera alien civilization that tried to destroy God’s human homo-sapiens specie with their COVID-19 gene-altering AI “black goo” Borg biochemical weapon vaccine, and to replace the humans with themselves. Why would the U.S. Navy space fleet and the Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet and the ICC space fleet and the Earth Defense Force space fleet (EDF) and the Mars Defense Force space fleet (MDF) move away or disintegrate or wormhole portal or blow apart their own asteroids that they are bringing in with their own Nibiru death star space station to kill off the human specie, and appear as the “fake good alien” saviors and AntiChrist fake savior after they inflict the devastation and genocide upon the humans, for those humans who receive the COVID-19 Coronavirus “Mark of the Beast” 4th vaccine microneedle patch biometric ID Luciferase tattoo? All the human nephilim Draco & Pleiaidan & Mantis royal bloodline descendant Illuminati secret societies occult Satanist global leaders, who were promised to be the future rulers of the NWO when they set up the 5,000 year old Atlantis civilization, have all been betrayed and soul-scalped and their bodies stolen, and their identities stolen by the nephilim & chimera alien spirits. All the U.S. military leaders and politicians and celebrities and billionaires and company executives and models and artists and singers and fashion designers and college professors and church pastors are not human souls, but they are nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar spirit people, and their fathers the fallen angel incarnate avatar spirit people.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Earth's many NWO space fleets will not stop the asteroids because they are the ones sending them
The earth’s U.S. Navy space fleets and Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleets and the Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate (ICC) NWO globalist elites’ space fleets made up of various corporations and the Mars Defense Force space fleets and the Earth Defense Force space fleets and all the fallen angel alien space fleets and their nephilim & chimera alien offspring’s space fleets have the ability to move asteroids away from the earth. They can disintegrate the asteroids or move the asteroids or deflect the asteroids or open a wormhole portal to send it through to a different location or time, very easily. However, the earth’s space fleets that Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils have manufactured using their Illuminati Satanist nephilim descendant elites’ secret societies by tricking them by giving them crashed UFO technology and military space technology to fight the aliens, in exchange for millions of humans abducted for child sex slaves and human meat food and laboratory COVID-19 biological experiments and dissection experiments and cyborg industry and Mars planet mining slaves and Ceres planet Nazi cities’ prostitution brothels, are all manned by their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars. So, the earth’s space fleets are the ones who are trying to restore the Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim & chimera alien civilization that tried to destroy God’s human homo-sapiens specie with their COVID-19 gene-altering AI “black goo” Borg biochemical weapon vaccine, and to replace the humans with themselves. Why would the U.S. Navy space fleet and the Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet and the ICC space fleet and the Earth Defense Force space fleet (EDF) and the Mars Defense Force space fleet (MDF) move away or disintegrate or wormhole portal or blow apart their own asteroids that they are bringing in with their own Nibiru death star space station to kill off the human specie, and appear as the “fake good alien” saviors and AntiChrist fake savior after they inflict the devastation and genocide upon the humans, for those humans who receive the COVID-19 Coronavirus “Mark of the Beast” 4th vaccine microneedle patch biometric ID Luciferase tattoo? All the human nephilim Draco & Pleiaidan & Mantis royal bloodline descendant Illuminati secret societies occult Satanist global leaders, who were promised to be the future rulers of the NWO when they set up the 5,000 year old Atlantis civilization, have all been betrayed and soul-scalped and their bodies stolen, and their identities stolen by the nephilim & chimera alien spirits. All the U.S. military leaders and politicians and celebrities and billionaires and company executives and models and artists and singers and fashion designers and college professors and church pastors are not human souls, but they are nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar spirit people, and their fathers the fallen angel incarnate avatar spirit people.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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