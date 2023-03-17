Capturing a harmless garter snake

A garter snake may appear to be a rattle snake at first glance but can be easily identified by its narrow shaped head and lack of a rattle. A rattle snake, on the other hand, has a diamond shaped head that is much bigger because of the presence of fangs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.