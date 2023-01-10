What Makes Bitcoin the Gold Standard of Cryptocurrencies | Tone Vays

When it comes to sound money, trader and financial educator Tone Vays argues bitcoin is the most robust among cryptocurrencies. Its unrivaled decentralization and security properties make bitcoin resistant to censorship, confiscation, and manipulation.

Tone, who worked on Wall Street for 10 years prior to discovering bitcoin, sees gold and other precious metals as wealth protection and potential trades, rather than long-term investments because they resist inflation but pay no dividend. In contrast, he believes bitcoin will gain value over time and be the one asset that people can use across borders, once central-bank digital currencies become mainstream.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/what-makes-bitcoin-crypto-gold-standard/

