Our Lady's Messages to Eduardo Ferreira for November 12 and 13, 2022

Our Lady, Rosa Mystica, Queen of Peace to Eduardo Ferreira in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, Brazil, November13, 2022:

Dear children, on this day I invite you to pray for my favored sons, the priests.





My children, always walk in union with this Mother. Little children, live out my messages.





Only in the future will you understand how much I love you.





My children, you must draw near to my Immaculate Heart.





Pray.





In prayer, you will understand what I am telling you.





The time is now. I invite you to enter into my Immaculate Heart.





I am the Immaculate Conception, Rosa Mystica, Queen of Peace.





With love I bless you.





On November 12, 2022 Our Lady gave the following message to Eduardo:

Dear children, on this day I invite you to pray for your families.





Pray, pray much.





On this day I invite you to enter into my Immaculate Heart.





This is the safest refuge. I am your Mother and I am here.





My children, here I invite you to forgive your neighbor.





I insist on love for your neighbor and on forgiveness.





Why are you so reluctant to forgive?





You find it so difficult to forgive.





I already told you that forgiveness cures many illnesses. Wake up, my children, while there is still time. I am the Mother of love.





There is much evil in the heart of man.





Stop pretending to be good: I see the heart of each person — be transparent.





With love I bless you.





Born in 1972 in Itajai in the state of Santa Catarina in Brazil, Eduardo Ferreira found an image of Our Lady of Aparecida in the courtyard of the family house on January 6, 1983.





On October 12, 1987, four days after his first communion, Eduardo and his sister Eliete were praying in front of this image when Eduardo saw a blue light emerging from it and illuminating the room.





On February 12, 1988 he had his first vision of the Virgin, seeing her as if in a rose-filled grotto, holding a snake with her foot.





Apparitions subsequently occurred almost daily until January 1, 1996, two months after the first message from Jesus in a hospital where Eduardo was working as a nurse.





Starting in February 1997 and still continuing, the apparitions to Eduardo Ferreira have been taking place regularly on the 12th of each month as well as occasionally on other dates.





Mary appears in these apparitions as “Rosa Mystica”, a title under which she appeared to nurse Pierina Gilli in Montichiari-Fontanelle in 1947.





The principal themes of the messages to Eduardo Ferreira, more than 8000 to date, are convergent with the majority of other serious contemporary prophetic sources.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNao9m68KcI