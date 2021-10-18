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TheBubbaNews: 'One World Religion' Coming Soon... [17.10.2021]
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84 views • October 18, 2021
The one world religion coming SOON scenario is happening in real time.
Joe Biden will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 29, will be in Rome to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, held Oct. 30 to 31, before traveling to Glasgow, Nov. 1 to 2, to take part in the World Leader Summit at the start of the COP26 climate change gathering. What's on the agenda, you ask? How about the One World Religion of Chrislam. #oneworldreligion #unity #FalseProphet
Article:
Nteb Prophecy News Podcast: Joe Biden Summoned to the Vatican for October 29th Meeting as Pope Francis Prepares for Chrislam Summit at UN.
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/nteb-prophecy-news-podcast-joe-biden-summoned-to-vatican-for-october-29th-meeting-as-pope-francis-prepares-for-one-world-religion-chrislam-summit-at-un/
1,280 views Oct 17, 2021
TheBubbaNews
6.79K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mcGyMxHEFGg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
Joe Biden will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 29, will be in Rome to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, held Oct. 30 to 31, before traveling to Glasgow, Nov. 1 to 2, to take part in the World Leader Summit at the start of the COP26 climate change gathering. What's on the agenda, you ask? How about the One World Religion of Chrislam. #oneworldreligion #unity #FalseProphet
Article:
Nteb Prophecy News Podcast: Joe Biden Summoned to the Vatican for October 29th Meeting as Pope Francis Prepares for Chrislam Summit at UN.
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/nteb-prophecy-news-podcast-joe-biden-summoned-to-vatican-for-october-29th-meeting-as-pope-francis-prepares-for-one-world-religion-chrislam-summit-at-un/
1,280 views Oct 17, 2021
TheBubbaNews
6.79K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mcGyMxHEFGg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
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