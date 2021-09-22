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C&N: Celente and Judge Napolitano, The Honest Truth
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121 views • September 22, 2021
Gerald Celente


C&N: Celente & Napolitano, The Honest Truth. Every Wednesday, join me and Judge Andrew Napolitano for analysis and understanding of the latest news and honest truth in trends. What's going on in the world. What it means. And what's next. The information, facts, and data you need to prepare and prosper at the highest levels.

The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.

To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsresearch.com/subscribe

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Copyright © 2021 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.
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