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Episode 168 - The Truth About September 2021
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62 views • October 06, 2021
September 2021 was another eventful month. It started with superstar podcaster Joe Rogan announcing that he beat Covid and ended with the national Democrats itching to bankrupt the country and destroy the U.S. dollar. Along the way, we had lots of Covid vaccine news, more big tech censorship, the Texas abortion law and the federal government's continued preference that people should suffer and die from Covid rather than mass distribute safe, effective, inexpensive treatments like Ivermectin and Hydrochloriquine.
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