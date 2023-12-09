Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
12/8/23 COP28: G_orgieva, IMF, Bankrupting USA
channel image
You Are Free TV
1227 Subscribers
40 views
Published 15 hours ago

12/08/23: The 1st week of COP 28 exposes a unified plan by Cartel Babylon to Bankrupt USA through climate bullying....Meanwhile, IMF Director, Ge_rgieva is a central player, designing the Global taxation for carbon purchases and funding the global government with CBDC's programmable unified ledger...

Brighteon won't let me add more- go to https://rumble.com/v40dowt-120823.html  for more info and links


Keywords
you are free tvess60c60evo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket