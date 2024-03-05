Free Earth Star Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz tuning fork short - Earth Star from the left Back

In this short segment I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to bring energy into the Earth Star chakra. First I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Earth Star chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Earth Star chakra. Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.