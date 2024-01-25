Create New Account
Deliberately killing covid patients in hospitals
Greekinsider
Published 16 hours ago

Greek psychologist Vasilis Tsolakidis reveals he had hospital nurses as patients who were ruined psychologically after they had witnessed tens of deliberate deaths daily in hospitalized ICU covid-19 patients in Greece.

100% oxygen flow was killing them in a few minutes.

