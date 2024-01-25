Deliberately killing covid patients in hospitals

Greek psychologist Vasilis Tsolakidis reveals he had hospital nurses as patients who were ruined psychologically after they had witnessed tens of deliberate deaths daily in hospitalized ICU covid-19 patients in Greece.
100% oxygen flow was killing them in a few minutes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.