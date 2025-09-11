Maria Zeee-Ohio Power Purge-Mandate Meltdown-Who’s Really Behind Viral AI Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 103 | Ohio’s “voluntary” thermostat control bill reeks of a pretext to prioritize data centers over people, risking power cuts like Australia. 19 states, led by Florida, fight vaccine mandates, but Trump’s comments raise concern, and we reveal who is behind the viral ‘AI Bible.’