BURN IT DOWN: The Epstein Files & The Betrayal of Credibility

They promised files. They delivered black boxes. And now the system is daring you to blink.





In this blistering monologue, Ret. Brigadier General Blaine Holt says what many won't: the Epstein release was a gaslight. Three percent of the files. Blacked-out pages. Damning evidence turned into a political weapon. And the same officials who campaigned on exposing the truth are now telling us "the system would collapse" if we saw it all.





From Tulsi Gabbard raiding ballot boxes in Atlanta to Kash Patel and Dan Bongino walking back pre-campaign truths, the credibility gap is widening. Joe diGenova said Epstein couldn't have killed himself. Now we're told he did. But here's the truth the swamp forgets: if every seat in Congress were empty tomorrow, 340 million Americans could find 535 people to fill them. Washington is not a life support system. It's an impediment.





