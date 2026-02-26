BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
BURN IT DOWN: The Epstein Files & The Betrayal of Credibility
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
125 views • 1 day ago

BURN IT DOWN: The Epstein Files & The Betrayal of Credibility


FULL RUNDOWN HERE: https://rumble.com/v766avw-the-hidden-war-comes-into-view-eyes-on-gitmo.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


They promised files. They delivered black boxes. And now the system is daring you to blink.


In this blistering monologue, Ret. Brigadier General Blaine Holt says what many won't: the Epstein release was a gaslight. Three percent of the files. Blacked-out pages. Damning evidence turned into a political weapon. And the same officials who campaigned on exposing the truth are now telling us "the system would collapse" if we saw it all.


From Tulsi Gabbard raiding ballot boxes in Atlanta to Kash Patel and Dan Bongino walking back pre-campaign truths, the credibility gap is widening. Joe diGenova said Epstein couldn't have killed himself. Now we're told he did. But here's the truth the swamp forgets: if every seat in Congress were empty tomorrow, 340 million Americans could find 535 people to fill them. Washington is not a life support system. It's an impediment.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Keywords
washington swampself-governanceburn it downepstein files releasetulsi gabbard ballot boxeskash patel epstein statementjoe digenova suicidebondi system collapseblack box redactions3 percent epstein files535 open seatstrump credibilitycritical eye loyaltychild trafficking cover-uprelease all files
