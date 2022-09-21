Nucleic Acid Testing Company Celebrates Huge Profits Provoke Public Anger

https://gnews.org/post/p1nu0019c
09/21/2022 The China Nucleic Acid Industry Forum recently praised the “Prosperous Age of Nucleic Acids.” Beijing-linked genomics giant BGI celebrated Lhasa Fire Eye Laboratory breaking 1 million tests. All of these made the Chinese public even more discontent with the Government’s harsh COVID measures
