I joined RT’s Donald Courter in the newsroom to talk about my inclusion on Myrotvorets, the Ukrainian “kill list,” and the latest news. Watch here! 🥰

“Put on the Kill List”: Ukraine Targets Chris for Telling the Truth

Chris has been officially added to Ukraine’s Myrotvorets kill list for exposing what Kiev tried to hide. As Washington pressures Zelensky to accept the U.S. peace deal and Europe scrambles to rewrite its own, the regime lashes out at critics instead of facing reality. We break down why Chris was targeted, Putin’s major visit to India, the collapsing Ukrainian position, and the new Thailand–Cambodia flare-up. Join us live.

