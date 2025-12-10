BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
My inclusion on Myrotvorets, the Ukrainian Kill List - Christopher Helali
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
23 views • 1 day ago

I joined RT’s Donald Courter in the newsroom to talk about my inclusion on Myrotvorets, the Ukrainian “kill list,” and the latest news. Watch here!  🥰

Follow me Christopher Helali, (christopherhelali) on X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram

Adding, DD Geopolitics video coming up later today:

“Put on the Kill List”: Ukraine Targets Chris for Telling the Truth

Chris has been officially added to Ukraine’s Myrotvorets kill list for exposing what Kiev tried to hide. As Washington pressures Zelensky to accept the U.S. peace deal and Europe scrambles to rewrite its own, the regime lashes out at critics instead of facing reality. We break down why Chris was targeted, Putin’s major visit to India, the collapsing Ukrainian position, and the new Thailand–Cambodia flare-up. Join us live.

➡️10PM CET - 12AM MSK - 4PM EST - 1PM PST

➡️Streaming on: YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/V4oFlaGMc54) - Rumble (https://rumble.com/v72ubr4-put-on-the-kill-list-ukraine-targets-chris-for-telling-the-truth.html) - X (https://x.com/DD_Geopolitics) - Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/ddgeopolitics) - Kick (https://kick.com/ddgeopolitics)

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
