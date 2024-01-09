Create New Account
Living in your grace gift brings spiritual power!
2Thess lesson #32; At the moment of salvation, you were given 40 grace gifts that can escalate your growth and spiritual power. You must learn to understand and apply them and live in them to gain true momentum. Do not reject the grace plan of GOD the FATHER. 

