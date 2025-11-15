Megyn Kelly calls out Steve Bannon: Where are the Epstein tapes?

👉 Amid the furor created by the recently released new batch of Epstein emails, Megyn Kelly wonders why Steve Bannon is still sitting on “at least 15 hours of his own tapes” with the pedophile.

📌 In 2021, a teaser trailer for the documentary, The Monsters: Epstein’s Life Among the Global Elite, was published by the New York Post.

In a July 2025 livestream, the former White House chief strategist under Trump teased plans for a release "early next year."

Elon Musk cryptically posted in July that “Bannon is in the Epstein files.”



