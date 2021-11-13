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The Stew Peters Show 11. 12. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
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201 views • November 13, 2021
Dr. McCullough: HALT VAXX NOW - FOIA Forces CDC Admission - Fauci FELONIES and MORE!
The story of this fall has been the story of “breakthrough” infections. It turns out vaccines don't work and nobody actually believes in them. There’s no reasoning, no actual research, no cost-benefit analysis, not a single rational thought from any of the highly-trained and highly-paid professionals who have made themselves the dictators of our lives. Nobody understands this better than Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, internist, and epidemiologist, who has been a steadfast advocate for alternative Covid treatments like hydroxychloroquine.
Why isn't Dr. Anthony Fauci in jail yet? Dr. Jane Ruby details his crimes in this segment with Stew, laying out 5 specific felonies the head of the NIAID has committed, and, she calls for an end to emergency use authorizations (EUAs), along with Big Pharma's blanket immunity.
Dr. David Martin's Red Pill Expo speech:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/explosive-dr-david-martin-who-they-are-the-names-and-faces-of-the-people-who-are-killing-humanity-video-3761634.html
A newly released FOIA from the CDC shows that the agency is claiming to have no documented evidence that unvaccinated Americans who have had Covid twice are infecting other people. Stew Peters investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a timely report on this bombshell admission.
Between global warming and COVID and lockdowns and genetic engineering, we’re living through an age that is fundamentally trying to remake what it is to be human. But will humanity change, or disappear outright? Sheila Zilinsky is a Christian speaker and the author of the book "Technogeddon: The Coming Human Extinction", and joins Stew to discuss the dangers facing humanity.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
The story of this fall has been the story of “breakthrough” infections. It turns out vaccines don't work and nobody actually believes in them. There’s no reasoning, no actual research, no cost-benefit analysis, not a single rational thought from any of the highly-trained and highly-paid professionals who have made themselves the dictators of our lives. Nobody understands this better than Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, internist, and epidemiologist, who has been a steadfast advocate for alternative Covid treatments like hydroxychloroquine.
Why isn't Dr. Anthony Fauci in jail yet? Dr. Jane Ruby details his crimes in this segment with Stew, laying out 5 specific felonies the head of the NIAID has committed, and, she calls for an end to emergency use authorizations (EUAs), along with Big Pharma's blanket immunity.
Dr. David Martin's Red Pill Expo speech:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/explosive-dr-david-martin-who-they-are-the-names-and-faces-of-the-people-who-are-killing-humanity-video-3761634.html
A newly released FOIA from the CDC shows that the agency is claiming to have no documented evidence that unvaccinated Americans who have had Covid twice are infecting other people. Stew Peters investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a timely report on this bombshell admission.
Between global warming and COVID and lockdowns and genetic engineering, we’re living through an age that is fundamentally trying to remake what it is to be human. But will humanity change, or disappear outright? Sheila Zilinsky is a Christian speaker and the author of the book "Technogeddon: The Coming Human Extinction", and joins Stew to discuss the dangers facing humanity.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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