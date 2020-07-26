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Tara's Story: Harrowing Escape from Texas Ranch Prison
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24 views • July 26, 2020
The Christian community associated with this channel (called Jesus Christians) has experienced a lot of persecution over the years, due to its radical stance on obedience to the teachings of Jesus. In one way or another, families of Jesus Christians have tried to cause problems for the community, just as Jesus said they would (Matt 10:36). In June of 2020, 23-year-old Tara Johnson, who had been with the Jesus Christians for two years by that time, endured this Christian persecution personally, at the hands of her family and self-proclaimed "cult buster" Rick Ross. This is Tara's story...
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Puppet Master by Arran Russell https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Rick Ross by Office of Rick Rosshttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Leading Cult Expert Rick Ross on The Kabbalah Centre by Beware Of False Kabbalah FAIR USE
Leading Cult Expert Rick Ross on The Kabbalah Centre by Sharon O Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Uighur Muslim prisoners shackled, blindfolded in Xinjiang, China FAIR USE
`Deprogrammer' Taken To Court -- Bellevue Man Claims Kidnap, Coercion
Sep 21, 1995
Thomas W. Haines https://archive.seattletimes.com/arch... FAIR USE
Estimated One Million Uighur Muslims Vanish Into Chinese ‘Re-Education’ Camps | NBC Nightly News
NBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdn8S...
Forced Organ Harvesting in China Has Taken Place ‘On Significant Scale,’ Tribunal Finds
NTDTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM1Zz...
China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now BY Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
USA vs CHINA Military Comparison Who Would Win U S Army VS Chinese Army 2018 by MrJ Amp Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
longtrekhome -Falun Dafa the second exercise, standing meditation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Chinese police torture female prisoner 中国警察折磨女囚犯 by Civil Resistance Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Puppet Master by Arran Russell https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Rick Ross by Office of Rick Rosshttps://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Leading Cult Expert Rick Ross on The Kabbalah Centre by Beware Of False Kabbalah FAIR USE
Leading Cult Expert Rick Ross on The Kabbalah Centre by Sharon O Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Uighur Muslim prisoners shackled, blindfolded in Xinjiang, China FAIR USE
`Deprogrammer' Taken To Court -- Bellevue Man Claims Kidnap, Coercion
Sep 21, 1995
Thomas W. Haines https://archive.seattletimes.com/arch... FAIR USE
Estimated One Million Uighur Muslims Vanish Into Chinese ‘Re-Education’ Camps | NBC Nightly News
NBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdn8S...
Forced Organ Harvesting in China Has Taken Place ‘On Significant Scale,’ Tribunal Finds
NTDTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM1Zz...
China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now BY Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
USA vs CHINA Military Comparison Who Would Win U S Army VS Chinese Army 2018 by MrJ Amp Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
longtrekhome -Falun Dafa the second exercise, standing meditation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Chinese police torture female prisoner 中国警察折磨女囚犯 by Civil Resistance Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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