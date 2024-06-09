Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Spiritual Warfare and the Blessings in Christ: Insights from Ephesians with Brother Larry

Brother Larry, back from a two-week vacation, resumes his spiritual warfare teachings, emphasizing the blessings we have in Christ as outlined in Ephesians. He focuses on Ephesians chapter one, highlighting the strength it provides for spiritual battles and the importance of spiritual armor in chapter six. Brother Larry plans to delve into controversial topics such as election and predestination, stressing the revealed will of God as a source of great blessing.

He welcomes first-time listeners, introducing himself as an ordinary believer who has not attained perfection but relies on God's Word. He affirms his belief in the Bible as the true Word of God and the only source of moral truth, dismissing worldly opinions. He emphasizes that without God's revelation, humanity would remain lost in sin. Larry recounts Jesus' statement to Nicodemus about being born again and stresses that salvation is through Jesus Christ alone.

Larry discusses the reality of sin, the necessity of being born from above, and the exclusivity of Jesus as the way to God. He warns of the judgment awaiting those who die without Christ and explains that God's initiative through Jesus is to prevent any from perishing. He urges listeners to respond to God's call and embrace the peace and rest found in Jesus.

Drawing from his Vietnam War experience, Larry relates spiritual warfare to physical combat, emphasizing the battle against spiritual powers and wickedness. He highlights Satan's deception and the need for Christians to stand firm in faith. He encourages non-believers to seek refuge in Christ, who offers love, peace, and eternal life.

Larry concludes by urging listeners to accept Jesus' offer of salvation and to share this message with others. He reiterates the importance of making a decision for Christ now, as there is no second chance after death. He promises to continue discussing the blessings found in Ephesians in future broadcasts.