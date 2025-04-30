BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Complete Book of Vitamins and Minerals for Health by the Editors of Prevention Magazine
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
199 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
312 views • 5 days ago

"The Complete Book of Vitamins and Minerals for Health" by the editors of Prevention Magazine is a comprehensive guide that delves into the critical role of vitamins and minerals in maintaining optimal health. The book highlights a growing trend among Americans towards healthier eating habits, such as reducing processed meats and sugars while increasing consumption of chicken, cheese and dark green vegetables. Despite this positive shift, the book underscores a significant gap in nutritional knowledge, with many individuals lacking understanding about essential nutrients and their sources. It critiques popular diets like high-protein, quick-weight-loss plans for their potential health risks, including high fat content and deficiencies in vital nutrients like calcium and fiber. The book also addresses specific nutritional challenges faced by various groups, such as vegetarians lacking in zinc and iron and the elderly being particularly susceptible to deficiencies due to poor dietary habits. It emphasizes the concept of marginal nutritional deficiencies, which can subtly impair bodily functions and cognitive health, and discusses the heightened nutritional needs of pregnant women and the differing requirements between men and women. The authors advocate for a balanced diet as the primary source of nutrients but acknowledge the role of supplements in addressing specific deficiencies. The book underscores the importance of antioxidants for cellular health, B vitamins for mental well-being and vitamins like calcium and D for bone strength, ultimately reinforcing that informed dietary choices and a varied, nutrient-rich diet are crucial for overall health.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy