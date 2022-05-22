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What's YOUR Story Ep. 10 Anna Khait
The Hidden Day
The Hidden Day
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27 views • May 22, 2022
What's YOUR Story Ep. 10 Anna Khait
TheHiddenDay Published May 20, 2022 16 Views
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What’s YOUR Story?

Contact Anna Khait for those excellent sanitizing devices!
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Tell her The Hidden Day for 10% off.

It’s amazing how our Heavenly Father loved us enough to send His only Son to rescue us from our lives of complete disobedience and failure. In this series we will hear the stories of men and women who have a remarkable testimony. We hope and pray they will encourage you to have faith in Yeshua, Jesus our Messiah.

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