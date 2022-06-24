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WOW DR. CHARLES HOFFE DELIVERS A DOSE OF REALITY YOU CAN’T AFFORD TO MISS!!! (mirrored)
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1121 views • June 24, 2022

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Press For Truth at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/azW4ahVjF9jq/

On Thursday December 16th in Pemberton BC Dr. Charles Hoffe gave a speech to about 100 people who braved the cold to hear his message and it certainly was loud and clear…that you and especially your children do not need to rush out and get the Covid-19(84) vaccine and in fact your chances of being severely injured is far greater than what the so called “health officials” are saying. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth films a speech by Dr. Charles Hoffe as he pleads with people to do their research before injecting themselves with this highly experimental mRNA technology because he has witnessed first hand the destruction it can potentially bring.


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Category News & Politics

Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over




Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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