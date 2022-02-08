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Ottawa Cops Gone Wild and Arrest Old Man For Honking His Horn (Cameo By Justin Trudeau's Adopted Dad - PET)
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90 views • February 08, 2022
From Marcel Irnie on YouTube: Police Jones 0192 Arrests Old Man for honking his horn in Ottawa today. February 7, 2022. Judge grants interim injunction against loud honking at Ottawa protest. An Ontario judge has granted a 10-day injunction to prevent protesting truckers in downtown Ottawa from honking their horns incessantly as the national capital's mayor asked for a near doubling of his police force.
Related video:
Offense to beep your horn" Ottawa Police Jones Arrests Old Man | #IrnieracingNews
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Related video:
Offense to beep your horn" Ottawa Police Jones Arrests Old Man | #IrnieracingNews
Marcel Irnie YouTube
https://youtu.be/WUEPsuDLs0A
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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