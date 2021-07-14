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Full Segment: Dr. Charles Hoffe Concerning the Dangers of the COVID Shots
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380 views • July 14, 2021
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson interviews Lytton physician Dr. Charles Hoffe. He claims the mRNA vaccines will kill many people from heart failure within three years. Recent tests show that 62% of vaccinated people already have microscopic blood clots which are caused by the body producing spike proteins.
Full Show: http://www.lauralynn.tv/
Full Show: http://www.lauralynn.tv/
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