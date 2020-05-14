© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China & Taiwan having a HUGE Military Fire Drill on the Dongsha Islands at the SAME TIME!!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • May 14, 2020
CHINA – The PLA is planning to hold large-scale landing drills in the South China Sea near Hainan Island in August with the imaginary goal of "taking over the Dongsha Islands occupied by Taiwan!?
Taiwanese Coast Guard announced on May 12, that the Dongsha Islands Garrison is scheduled to conduct an annual firing exercise around the islands in June.
#China’s plans to hold a large-scale landing exercise to simulate an invasion of the #Dongsha islands.
This will Both happen at the SAME TIME!!
Taiwanese Coast Guard announced on May 12, that the Dongsha Islands Garrison is scheduled to conduct an annual firing exercise around the islands in June.
#China’s plans to hold a large-scale landing exercise to simulate an invasion of the #Dongsha islands.
This will Both happen at the SAME TIME!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.