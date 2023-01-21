The latest from Davos and The WEF. 20 January, 2023, 46 mins 04 secs.
100 Days to Outrace the Next Pandemic | Davos 2023 | World Economic Forum
Creating safe and effective vaccines in 100 days is estimated to give economies and societies a chance of containing the next outbreak before it spreads. What will it take to get there?
Join this session to learn how the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is accelerating the development of vaccines and enabling equitable access during outbreaks.
Speakers: Richard Hatchett, Albert Bourla, Helen E. Clark, Tony Blair, Silvino Augusto José Moreno, Shyam Bishen
