Nikki Haley SLAMS Ukraine Criticism ‘I’m NOT a Warmonger’ The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 179

Glenn Beck





April 1, 2023





As ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley took a hard line against dictators, especially Russia, China, and Iran, which she calls the “new Axis of Evil.” Now, after watching President Biden let the dictators flourish, Haley wants to re-draw that line as America’s next president. But her solution for how to deal with Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to accusations of being a warmonger and “neo-con.” On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn gives her a chance to respond. Haley sits down to lay out her strategy for making America respectable again, both around the world and here at home. This begins, she says, with returning to the basics, making the government serve the people again, and “cleaning house” in D.C. She also breaks down her 2024 platform, including where she stands on CBDC and the Federal Reserve and why she calls the United Nations and the WHO “a farce.” This episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast" is part of a series leading up to the 2024 election. These interviews come with no agenda. The point is to ask all of the candidates all the questions that people need to ask.





