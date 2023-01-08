Francis is not the Pope because he is not Catholic

Questions and Answers with Father Gruner
----------
The next pope, may be elected by members within the Catholic Church, but he will be the false prophet
April 12, 2012
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/04/12/the-next-pope-may-be-elected-by-members-within-the-catholic-church-but-he-will-be-the-false-prophet/
-----------
SPIRITUAL ARMOUR
Pray every morning and night.
Lord Jesus I … (name and Last name) consecrate to you my mind, with all its powers, senses, thoughts, memory, conscience, unconsciousness, and sub consciousness, to Your Glorious Blood, shed for me, in my favor. I seal and protect myself with Your Redemptive Blood from every false thought, every negative suggestion, every false imagination, every fear, from every deception. Lord Jesus, may Your Redemptive Blood cleanse me, purify me, decontaminate and liberate me, and grant me the grace to have control over my own integrity, be it physical, psychological, biological, and spiritual. Powerful Blood of Salvation, fight the enemy in my body, mind, and soul (Say this aspiration 3 times when you feel strong attacks of the enemy).
My peace I leave you. Your Master, Jesus of Nazareth.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.