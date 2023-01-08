Francis is not the Pope because he is not Catholic

Questions and Answers with Father Gruner

----------

The next pope, may be elected by members within the Catholic Church, but he will be the false prophet

April 12, 2012

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/04/12/the-next-pope-may-be-elected-by-members-within-the-catholic-church-but-he-will-be-the-false-prophet/

-----------

SPIRITUAL ARMOUR

Pray every morning and night.

Lord Jesus I … (name and Last name) consecrate to you my mind, with all its powers, senses, thoughts, memory, conscience, unconsciousness, and sub consciousness, to Your Glorious Blood, shed for me, in my favor. I seal and protect myself with Your Redemptive Blood from every false thought, every negative suggestion, every false imagination, every fear, from every deception. Lord Jesus, may Your Redemptive Blood cleanse me, purify me, decontaminate and liberate me, and grant me the grace to have control over my own integrity, be it physical, psychological, biological, and spiritual. Powerful Blood of Salvation, fight the enemy in my body, mind, and soul (Say this aspiration 3 times when you feel strong attacks of the enemy).

My peace I leave you. Your Master, Jesus of Nazareth.













