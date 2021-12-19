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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Isaiah 65:21-24, 20211219
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63 views • December 19, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, December 19, 2021: Isaiah 65:21-24
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for granting me Your Divine Power and Authority that pertains to life and godliness through the atoning blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
My EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, in spite of Satan’s spiritual and physical persecutions against Your people, Your exceedingly great and precious promise in Your Holy Scriptures remind us that:
21 We shall build houses and inhabit them; we shall plant vineyards and eat their fruit.
22 We shall not build and another inhabit; we shall not plant and another eat; for as the days of a tree, so shall be the days of Your Saints, and Your elect shall long enjoy the work of our hands.
23 We shall not labor in vain, nor bring forth children for trouble; for we shall be the descendants of the blessed of the LORD, and our offspring with them.
24 And it shall come to pass that before we call, You will answer; and while we are still speaking, You, our Great JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU and JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD OUR RIGHTEOUSNESS and THE LORD OUR PROVIDER will hear.
Thank you, Glorious Father, for Your Righteous promises and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 65:21-24 personalized NKJV)
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Sunday, December 19, 2021: Isaiah 65:21-24
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for granting me Your Divine Power and Authority that pertains to life and godliness through the atoning blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
My EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, in spite of Satan’s spiritual and physical persecutions against Your people, Your exceedingly great and precious promise in Your Holy Scriptures remind us that:
21 We shall build houses and inhabit them; we shall plant vineyards and eat their fruit.
22 We shall not build and another inhabit; we shall not plant and another eat; for as the days of a tree, so shall be the days of Your Saints, and Your elect shall long enjoy the work of our hands.
23 We shall not labor in vain, nor bring forth children for trouble; for we shall be the descendants of the blessed of the LORD, and our offspring with them.
24 And it shall come to pass that before we call, You will answer; and while we are still speaking, You, our Great JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU and JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD OUR RIGHTEOUSNESS and THE LORD OUR PROVIDER will hear.
Thank you, Glorious Father, for Your Righteous promises and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 65:21-24 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
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