If I must walk on thorns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I share a poem about my journey of coming into yoga and a guru, becoming suspicious of both, crucifying both, then my heart melting to the path. If you want to see more content like this you can donate to us using our our email address "[email protected]" on paypal or you can use this link https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=DPBA63HUDVHCN so that we have more time and energy to make content.
X (Social Media):https://x.com/KaliandMichael
Email: [email protected]