© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SELF SPREADING VACCINE - Stew Peters
Follow
2
Share
Report
604 views • May 04, 2021
SELF SPREADING VACCINE
Why is everyone acting as if they’re just SHOCKED that people are dying, babies are being involuntarily aborted and un-injected people are being subjected to the MRNA injection, without getting the shot in the arm?
They told us it was coming!
Full story: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/05/vaccine-danger-medical-expert-talks-miscarriages-shedding-transmission-and-teen-deaths/
Why is everyone acting as if they’re just SHOCKED that people are dying, babies are being involuntarily aborted and un-injected people are being subjected to the MRNA injection, without getting the shot in the arm?
They told us it was coming!
Full story: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/05/vaccine-danger-medical-expert-talks-miscarriages-shedding-transmission-and-teen-deaths/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.