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Nick Murray Maine Policy Institute - Nail Meet Hammer: Lessons in Pandemic Policy Making
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1 view • July 16, 2020
The fear-mongering aggravated by politicians and the media put think tank scholars in a difficult position - - whether to listen blindly to authority or demand evidence amid the pandemic panic.
When Maine’s and other state governors abused emergency powers, misused data for political gain, and sabotaged entrepreneurs’ livelihoods, think tanks took it upon themselves to expose the borderline criminal acts, and push more sensible reforms in health care, education, labor, and emergency powers.
When Maine’s and other state governors abused emergency powers, misused data for political gain, and sabotaged entrepreneurs’ livelihoods, think tanks took it upon themselves to expose the borderline criminal acts, and push more sensible reforms in health care, education, labor, and emergency powers.
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