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BD. MMS: Is it a Panacea, or Snake Oil?
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344 views • November 27, 2020
I give my analysis of what a panacea is (A Cure-all) and how ClO2 rates in filling that kind of description. It has been criticized as being called a panacea, but the critics don't give scientific backing to their claims and share half-truths at best when they talk about it. Here I share some of the molecular and physiological science that supports (or refutes) this kind of claim. You be the judge.
Spreadsheet for MMS Treatments:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit#gid=58212548
Spreadsheet for MMS Treatments:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit#gid=58212548
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