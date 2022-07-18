Tony Byker Acoustic Sessions- 'How Will They Know?'

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Originally from the album 'The New Normal' available at Bandcamp, download or hardcopy CD https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/viii-the-new-normal F*Ck this $câmd£mic fak£ Ä$$ Ç0V!D-1984 NWO tÃke0ver. And f*Çk their m£dia L!£s, ma$k w£aring, anti-s0cial distancing, fÃk£ PCR testing, contact tracing apps, h£alth pAssp0rts and D€p0pulation vaçç!natiØn plans. When every page is full of lies How will they know When growing up it’s no surprise How will they know Take a deep breath Just sit back and Take your time Ignore the headlines And just learn to read between the lines Lock all your doors They’re coming for sure With needle in hand Take the mark of the beast Kiss your humanity goodbye Goodbye I hope you don’t mind I hope you don’t mind I hope you don’t mind these words How fucked up this life is While they still deceive