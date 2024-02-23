MAGA: The greatest movement in the history of our Country - unstoppable

When President takes stage, he owns the room, there has never been more admiration for any presidential Candidate ever and by far nor for any former President! President Trump does one thing, none of those money hungry career politicians does- he cares about America and the American people.
He has started the greatest movement in the history of our Country and it’s growing bigger and stronger with every single day! #MAGA is unstoppable!
