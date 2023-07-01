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- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 10.JAN.2020
7:00PM EST
#114 // TRUMP CALLS THEIR BLUFF - LIVE
We're dealing with some pretty ruthless outlaws and medicinal cutthroats. But, the good news is there's a new sheriff in town and he's fixing to set up all the outlaws caught in the middle of the act. What act you say, Global Genocide and workin' fer the devil. And if that doesn't tickle yer fancy, they torture and eat kids for fun. The real bad ones have been profiteering off the buyin' and sellin' of these here kiddos. And the new sheriff is gonna put an ounce or two of lead in their ten gallon hats and finally put an end to all this foolishness. You don't wanna miss this episode, as our buckaroo has just called their bluff - because he saw the five aces up their sleeves. And there's no amount of fancy talkin' gonna save 'em now!
#QBits
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Tonight we'd like to give a shout-out to our amazing friend Mary - who has a new channel on YouTube for children called GOD'S PERFECT HARVEST. If you you'd like to share the gospel with any children, grand children, nieces / nephews - this show is absolutely precious, please share your support and spread the word, thank you!
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GOODDOG TAGS
QBits, GoodDog, Buttercup, Truth, Jesus, God, Faith, America, USA, Trump, Peace, Joy, Love, God, Country, Trump Calls Their Bluff