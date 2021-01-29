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Aldous Huxley | Le Meilleur des mondes : La face obscure du plaisir
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10 views • January 29, 2021
« Dans cette vidéo, nous explorons la société dystopique du Meilleur des mondes, d'Aldous Huxley, et examinons quels éléments constituent une menace pour nous aujourd'hui.» (Chaîne Youtube : Academy of ideas)
Source vidéo originale :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGkymdspups&;feature=youtu.be
Source vidéo traduite :
https://rumble.com/vddddp-brave-new-world-rveillez-vous-nous-y-sommes....html
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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
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https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
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Source vidéo originale :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGkymdspups&;feature=youtu.be
Source vidéo traduite :
https://rumble.com/vddddp-brave-new-world-rveillez-vous-nous-y-sommes....html
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Suivez-moi sur GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
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