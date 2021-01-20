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Brazil Covid Variant Killing Younger People, Edgar Cayce Prophecy Coming True, Earth Changes, and More 01.20.2021
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824 views • January 20, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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"It's Killing Younger People" - New COVID Strain Reportedly Emerging Within Brazilian Amazon
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/its-killing-younger-people-new-covid-strain-reportedly-emerging-within-brazilian-amazon
Related: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/what-scientists-are-learning-about-covid-19-using-nations-blood-supply-180976772/
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Earthquake Swarm Near Martinique
Cayce Predictions:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobson/2017/06/10/the-shocking-doomsday-maps-of-the-world-and-the-billionaire-escape-plans/?sh=5d933f384047
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.20.2021):
Mighty eruption of Etna volcano in Italy (in powerful pictures)
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/etna-volcano-eruption-picture-video-italy.html
--
Pelee Volcano: https://volcano.si.edu/showreport.cfm?doi=GVP.WVAR20210106-360120
http://sci.sdsu.edu/how_volcanoes_work/Pelee.html
--
Sakurajima volcano (Kyushu, Japan): http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/sakurajima-volcano-kyushu-japan-blasts.html?m=1
https://earth-chronicles.com/natural-catastrophe/sakurajima-volcano-erupts-in-japan.html
--
2020 Tied for Warmest Year on Record
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147794/2020-tied-for-warmest-year-on-record
--
Fireball Report: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
--
A meteorite exploded in the sky over the eastern United States
https://earth-chronicles.com/anomalies/a-meteorite-exploded-in-the-sky-over-the-eastern-united-states.html
--
Heavy snowfalls and severe cold are observed in the countries of the European Union
https://earth-chronicles.com/natural-catastrophe/heavy-snowfalls-and-severe-cold-are-observed-in-the-countries-of-the-european-union.html
--
The Sahara Desert turns into a winter wonderland in Algeria
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/sahara-desert-snow-frost-video-pictures-algeria.html
--
The Shocking Doomsday Maps Of The World And The Billionaire Escape Plans
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobson/2017/06/10/the-shocking-doomsday-maps-of-the-world-and-the-billionaire-escape-plans/?sh=7109904f4047
--
Emergency Update, Jan 19th, 2021 (Mike Adams): https://www.brighteon.com/6b57188e-5a86-4acc-b07e-8092abf085b5
--
Inauguration Live Updates: Biden Is Sworn In as 46th President, Kicking Off New Era in Washington
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/01/20/us/biden-inauguration
--
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/politics/fl-ne-trump-homecoming-palm-beach-20210120-3ndtsbkl4bah7joclgwwl4vygy-story.html
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/laurence-m-vance/will-women-have-to-register-for-the-draft-in-2021/
--
Commit: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/allan-stevo/commit/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/twitter-exposes-global-censorship-policies-as-applied-to-americans/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/the-empirical-case-for-a-mask-mandate-lacks-scientific-grounding/
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-italy-coronavirus-pandemic-latin-america-coronavirus-vaccine-dee2114dd146eaee05a3fde6a84e70c3
--
https://off-guardian.org/2021/01/15/i-am-open-50000-italian-restaurant-owners-plan-to-ignore-lockdown/
--
https://apnews.com/article/rochelle-walensky-cdc-director-2cc9b9774f071299025209143fccc28a
--
Optivida Nano-Silver Sol Solution Exp:3/23
https://www.mainstreetvitamins.com/product/optivida-nano-silver-sol-solution-exp3-23/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
"It's Killing Younger People" - New COVID Strain Reportedly Emerging Within Brazilian Amazon
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/its-killing-younger-people-new-covid-strain-reportedly-emerging-within-brazilian-amazon
Related: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/what-scientists-are-learning-about-covid-19-using-nations-blood-supply-180976772/
--
Earthquake Swarm Near Martinique
Cayce Predictions:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobson/2017/06/10/the-shocking-doomsday-maps-of-the-world-and-the-billionaire-escape-plans/?sh=5d933f384047
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.20.2021):
Mighty eruption of Etna volcano in Italy (in powerful pictures)
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/etna-volcano-eruption-picture-video-italy.html
--
Pelee Volcano: https://volcano.si.edu/showreport.cfm?doi=GVP.WVAR20210106-360120
http://sci.sdsu.edu/how_volcanoes_work/Pelee.html
--
Sakurajima volcano (Kyushu, Japan): http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/sakurajima-volcano-kyushu-japan-blasts.html?m=1
https://earth-chronicles.com/natural-catastrophe/sakurajima-volcano-erupts-in-japan.html
--
2020 Tied for Warmest Year on Record
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147794/2020-tied-for-warmest-year-on-record
--
Fireball Report: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
--
A meteorite exploded in the sky over the eastern United States
https://earth-chronicles.com/anomalies/a-meteorite-exploded-in-the-sky-over-the-eastern-united-states.html
--
Heavy snowfalls and severe cold are observed in the countries of the European Union
https://earth-chronicles.com/natural-catastrophe/heavy-snowfalls-and-severe-cold-are-observed-in-the-countries-of-the-european-union.html
--
The Sahara Desert turns into a winter wonderland in Algeria
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/sahara-desert-snow-frost-video-pictures-algeria.html
--
The Shocking Doomsday Maps Of The World And The Billionaire Escape Plans
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobson/2017/06/10/the-shocking-doomsday-maps-of-the-world-and-the-billionaire-escape-plans/?sh=7109904f4047
--
Emergency Update, Jan 19th, 2021 (Mike Adams): https://www.brighteon.com/6b57188e-5a86-4acc-b07e-8092abf085b5
--
Inauguration Live Updates: Biden Is Sworn In as 46th President, Kicking Off New Era in Washington
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/01/20/us/biden-inauguration
--
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/politics/fl-ne-trump-homecoming-palm-beach-20210120-3ndtsbkl4bah7joclgwwl4vygy-story.html
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/laurence-m-vance/will-women-have-to-register-for-the-draft-in-2021/
--
Commit: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/allan-stevo/commit/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/twitter-exposes-global-censorship-policies-as-applied-to-americans/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/the-empirical-case-for-a-mask-mandate-lacks-scientific-grounding/
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-italy-coronavirus-pandemic-latin-america-coronavirus-vaccine-dee2114dd146eaee05a3fde6a84e70c3
--
https://off-guardian.org/2021/01/15/i-am-open-50000-italian-restaurant-owners-plan-to-ignore-lockdown/
--
https://apnews.com/article/rochelle-walensky-cdc-director-2cc9b9774f071299025209143fccc28a
--
Optivida Nano-Silver Sol Solution Exp:3/23
https://www.mainstreetvitamins.com/product/optivida-nano-silver-sol-solution-exp3-23/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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