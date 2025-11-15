We’ve Been Here Before

The left ignored the Epstein story until they were desperate.

This latest Epstein dump was just inflated gossip based on hilariously interpreted emails.

They always withhold important details.

This story meant nothing to them unless they could make it about DJT.

For Dems, other people’s suffering is just a political tool for gaining power.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (14 November 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6385129355112