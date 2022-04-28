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Weed Nuns, Using Hemp To Heal And Empower, NBC News
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40 views • April 28, 2022
Weed Nuns, Using Hemp To Heal And Empower, NBC News
Meet the Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained 'weed nuns' who are on a mission to heal and empower women through their cannabis products.
Based near the town of Merced in the Central Valley, an area of California which produces over half of the fruit, vegetables and nuts grown in the United States, the Sisters of the Valley, a self-named moniker, grow and harvest their own cannabis plants according to moon-cycles. They then cook them up into cannabis-based balms and ointments which they say have the power to heal and improve one's well-being.
They may look like nuns but they do not belong to any order of the Catholic Church and they say their Holy Trinity is the marijuana plant.
Meet the Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained 'weed nuns' who are on a mission to heal and empower women through their cannabis products.
Based near the town of Merced in the Central Valley, an area of California which produces over half of the fruit, vegetables and nuts grown in the United States, the Sisters of the Valley, a self-named moniker, grow and harvest their own cannabis plants according to moon-cycles. They then cook them up into cannabis-based balms and ointments which they say have the power to heal and improve one's well-being.
They may look like nuns but they do not belong to any order of the Catholic Church and they say their Holy Trinity is the marijuana plant.
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