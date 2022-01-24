BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

STEVE KIRSCH VACCINES KILLING 15 PEOPLE FOR EVERY ONE PERSON IT MIGHT SAVE
Exit Babylon
Exit Babylon
254 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • January 24, 2022
STEVE KIRSCH VACCINES KILLING 15 PEOPLE FOR EVERY ONE PERSON IT MIGHT SAVE
There is NO VIRUS.
Proof is here:
---
FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

---
Zero Evidence that the COVID fulfills Koch's 4 Germ Theory Postulates
Dr.Andrew Kaufman with Sayer Ji
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6oxh5YGyCNpu
---
Rational Thinking & How Do Virologists know there is a Variant ?
Dr.Tom Cowan
September 10th, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kLlUSn78PY6B/
---
David Icke Helloooo There is No Virus
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pyinq5nsUXNw/
---
Covid hoax: There is no virus. The wuhan lab gain of function research is a cover story
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMe6XESgp6YG/
---
The CDC itself admits there is no virus:
CDC’s July 13, 2020 document On page 42, in a section titled-“Performance Characteristics:”
“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available…”

https :// www. fda. gov/media/134922/download
---
CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN AND FRIENDS, EPISODE 44: CHRISTINE MASSEY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pz3omarzfMcU/

===
There is no test for the imaginary SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PCR test, Antigen test, Lateral Flow test,Antibody test. None have been validated. None have tested using a real virus. Only computer modeled and simulated pseudo-viruses have been used as primers in the above tests.
All fraud, all the time.
Keywords
kill shotdeath jabclot shot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

Cassie B.
Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Coco Somers
Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Morgan S. Verity
The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

Ava Grace
Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy