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STEVE KIRSCH VACCINES KILLING 15 PEOPLE FOR EVERY ONE PERSON IT MIGHT SAVE
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50 views • January 24, 2022
STEVE KIRSCH VACCINES KILLING 15 PEOPLE FOR EVERY ONE PERSON IT MIGHT SAVE
There is NO VIRUS.
Proof is here:
---
FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
---
Zero Evidence that the COVID fulfills Koch's 4 Germ Theory Postulates
Dr.Andrew Kaufman with Sayer Ji
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6oxh5YGyCNpu
---
Rational Thinking & How Do Virologists know there is a Variant ?
Dr.Tom Cowan
September 10th, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kLlUSn78PY6B/
---
David Icke Helloooo There is No Virus
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pyinq5nsUXNw/
---
Covid hoax: There is no virus. The wuhan lab gain of function research is a cover story
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMe6XESgp6YG/
---
The CDC itself admits there is no virus:
CDC’s July 13, 2020 document On page 42, in a section titled-“Performance Characteristics:”
“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available…”
https :// www. fda. gov/media/134922/download
---
CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN AND FRIENDS, EPISODE 44: CHRISTINE MASSEY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pz3omarzfMcU/
===
There is no test for the imaginary SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PCR test, Antigen test, Lateral Flow test,Antibody test. None have been validated. None have tested using a real virus. Only computer modeled and simulated pseudo-viruses have been used as primers in the above tests.
All fraud, all the time.
There is NO VIRUS.
Proof is here:
---
FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
---
Zero Evidence that the COVID fulfills Koch's 4 Germ Theory Postulates
Dr.Andrew Kaufman with Sayer Ji
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6oxh5YGyCNpu
---
Rational Thinking & How Do Virologists know there is a Variant ?
Dr.Tom Cowan
September 10th, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kLlUSn78PY6B/
---
David Icke Helloooo There is No Virus
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pyinq5nsUXNw/
---
Covid hoax: There is no virus. The wuhan lab gain of function research is a cover story
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMe6XESgp6YG/
---
The CDC itself admits there is no virus:
CDC’s July 13, 2020 document On page 42, in a section titled-“Performance Characteristics:”
“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available…”
https :// www. fda. gov/media/134922/download
---
CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN AND FRIENDS, EPISODE 44: CHRISTINE MASSEY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pz3omarzfMcU/
===
There is no test for the imaginary SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PCR test, Antigen test, Lateral Flow test,Antibody test. None have been validated. None have tested using a real virus. Only computer modeled and simulated pseudo-viruses have been used as primers in the above tests.
All fraud, all the time.
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