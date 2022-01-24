STEVE KIRSCH VACCINES KILLING 15 PEOPLE FOR EVERY ONE PERSON IT MIGHT SAVE

STEVE KIRSCH VACCINES KILLING 15 PEOPLE FOR EVERY ONE PERSON IT MIGHT SAVEThere is NO VIRUS.Proof is here:---FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever---Zero Evidence that the COVID fulfills Koch's 4 Germ Theory PostulatesDr.Andrew Kaufman with Sayer Ji---Rational Thinking & How Do Virologists know there is a Variant ?Dr.Tom CowanSeptember 10th, 2021---David Icke Helloooo There is No Virus---Covid hoax: There is no virus. The wuhan lab gain of function research is a cover story---The CDC itself admits there is no virus:CDC’s July 13, 2020 document On page 42, in a section titled-“Performance Characteristics:”“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available…”https :// www. fda. gov/media/134922/download---CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN AND FRIENDS, EPISODE 44: CHRISTINE MASSEY===There is no test for the imaginary SARS-CoV-2 virus.PCR test, Antigen test, Lateral Flow test,Antibody test. None have been validated. None have tested using a real virus. Only computer modeled and simulated pseudo-viruses have been used as primers in the above tests.All fraud, all the time.