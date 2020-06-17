CHARLIE HEBDO, PARIS FALSE FLAG - HEADSHOT - RAW FOOTAGE (NO BLOOD), January 2015

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Charlie Hebdo: Did French Authorities Have Foreknowledge? http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=109802
Charlie Hebdo and its Anti-Gentile Allies http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=110017
Charlie Hebdo bombshell! Suicided officer’s family denied access to autopsy http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=110310
Paris Shooting ISIS Attack? Charlie Hebdo Tweeted Cartoon of Baghdadi http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=109389