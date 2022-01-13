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A dire warning for New Zealand
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283 views • January 13, 2022
Billy te Kahika: Lockdowns and stuff.co.nz's war on Freedom
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-UNK_GK0T-GK1C&;ref=watch_permalink&v=443098597521518
Covid-19: Stay-home orders, school closures possible if Omicron spreads
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/300493512/covid19-stayhome-orders-school-closures-possible-if-omicron-spreads
Security Information In Proceedings Legislation Bill Passes First Reading
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA2112/S00130/security-information-in-proceedings-legislation-bill-passes-first-reading.htm
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-UNK_GK0T-GK1C&;ref=watch_permalink&v=443098597521518
Covid-19: Stay-home orders, school closures possible if Omicron spreads
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/300493512/covid19-stayhome-orders-school-closures-possible-if-omicron-spreads
Security Information In Proceedings Legislation Bill Passes First Reading
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA2112/S00130/security-information-in-proceedings-legislation-bill-passes-first-reading.htm
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