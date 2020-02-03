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Greta Is A Preventing Environmental Solutions Fraud Like Many Envir Voices
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367 views • February 03, 2020
Greta didn't get a Nobel because Greta Is A Preventing Environmental Solutions Fraud like other environmental voices, which are also identified in the video. Since Earth Day 2019 Greta has prevented achieving more environmental betterment than all environmental vioces have achieved in 5 decades of proven failure effforts. Prevented is 1-end global envir illiteracy, 2- end our disposable society , etc. like every envir voice starting with Vail, Gore, Redford, Sundance and the NRDC have prevented since Nov 93 and everyone else else inbetween. The proof is there that iits all real.
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